On Assignment Homepage Concept

On Assignment Homepage Concept
On Assignment Homepage Concept concept ux ui orange minimal blue typography clean staffing web design website identity rand
Here was a desktop UI concept that we came up with for On Assignment, an international powerhouse in high skilled labor staffing. After a massive amount of market research, we developed a completely fresh brand identity for On Assignment which we then used to develop this UI concept.

