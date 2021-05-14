Good for Sale
Nick Hubley

Store Design UI Template

Nick Hubley
Nick Hubley
Hire Me
  • Save
Store Design UI Template ui kit template ux design ecommerce shop uxdesign minimalist sketch adobe ecommerce uiux website design web design figma website brand ui minimal digital ux design

INDX UI Kit/Design System

Price
Free
Get for free
Available on figma.com
Good for sale
INDX UI Kit/Design System
Download color palette

INDX UI Kit/Design System

Price
Free
Get for free
Available on figma.com
Good for sale
INDX UI Kit/Design System

Desktop formatted store design for INDX UI Kit/Design System.

The pictures are from Death to Stock and Unsplash.

My latest UI work that uses Figma is on Figma Community.

Twitter | Instagram | Check me out!

Nick Hubley
Nick Hubley
An intuitive design is how you can give users superpowers.
Hire Me

More by Nick Hubley

View profile
    • Like