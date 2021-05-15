Natalie Bradt Wilkins

Acne Studios

Acne Studios fashion brand typography branding layout lookbook fashion
I designed a fashion lookbook for Acne Studios, a Swedish clothing label.
The booklet features their FW20 sustainable puffer jacket from their most recent collection. While designing the lookbook, my main goal was to properly showcase each jacket in their own unique environment.

Posted on May 15, 2021
