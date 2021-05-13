Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Zannat Mim

Travel app onboarding

Zannat Mim
Zannat Mim
  • Save
Travel app onboarding travel agency trending design trending ui trendy trend onboarding screen onboarding ui travel app ui travel app travel app ux app ui app minimal simplicity modern ux design design ux ui
Download color palette

Hello, Dribbblers! 🤗
Present to you my new design Travel app!
Please press "L" and share some love <3
Any improvement suggestion is welcome. 😍

〰️〰️〰️〰️〰️〰️〰️
✉️ Have a project idea? I am available for new projects. Drop me a line at
zannat.mim369@gmail.com

I am friendly and good in communication. I will provide a quick analysis and a proposal for it. Don’t worry, it is secure and confidential.

Zannat Mim
Zannat Mim

More by Zannat Mim

View profile
    • Like