Fresh.

Fresh is a sustainable, vegan cosmetic company that was in need of a brand refresh. I focused on redesigning the packaging and logo while creating a new overall brand identity. Using the recycled amber glass allowed me to pair a logo that feels simple, androgynous and modern.

Posted on May 14, 2021
