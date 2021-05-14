Trending designs to inspire you
Fresh is a sustainable, vegan cosmetic company that was in need of a brand refresh. I focused on redesigning the packaging and logo while creating a new overall brand identity. Using the recycled amber glass allowed me to pair a logo that feels simple, androgynous and modern.