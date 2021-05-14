Sleeps Society - While She Sleeps Design Competition Entry

My entry into While She Sleeps' latest design competition to promote their latest album 'Sleeps Society'.

Named in conjunction with the latest album of the same name, the Sleeps Society is is an online subscription service that aims to create a sustainable future for While She Sleeps, their supporters, and other artists across the entire music industry.

For this design, direct inspiration was taken from the exsting 'Sleeps Society' album artwork itself, but more specifically a behind-the-scenes video accessible only to members of the society that breaks down the creation of the primary flag symbol itself.

Part of the band's original design process consisted of creating several different 'cultist' icons that were then tested across multiple flag concepts, so I wanted to stick to this formula as closely as possible; creating, modifying and arranging different symbols to create my own badge shape that takes clear inspiration from the album artwork without replicating it entirely.