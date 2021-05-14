Renato

Branding Spotlite

clean circles blue risk orbit galaxy space monitoring health assessment high tech analytics innovation spotlight data satellite satellite data observation focus spotlite
Spotlite is the new product that Theia will launch 🚀soon...

The concept of this branding is based on SPOT + LITE

Spotlight - focus, observation,
satellite data acquisition mode
(spotlight / staring spotlight)

Satellite - our primary data source,
innovation, high tech

Spotlite is an infrastructure monitoring system based on satellite imagery, providing analytics on a wide range of risks for structural health assessment. This tailored platform is designed to meet the specific needs of multiple industries, from transportation to mining or energy.

multi-hazard infrastructure monitoring from space 🪐

Theia

