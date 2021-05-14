Branding Spotlite

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Spotlite is the new product that Theia will launch 🚀soon...
The concept of this branding is based on SPOT + LITE
Spotlight - focus, observation,
satellite data acquisition mode
(spotlight / staring spotlight)
Satellite - our primary data source,
innovation, high tech
Spotlite is an infrastructure monitoring system based on satellite imagery, providing analytics on a wide range of risks for structural health assessment. This tailored platform is designed to meet the specific needs of multiple industries, from transportation to mining or energy.
multi-hazard infrastructure monitoring from space 🪐
Theia