Branding Spotlite

Spotlite is the new product that Theia will launch 🚀soon...

The concept of this branding is based on SPOT + LITE

Spotlight - focus, observation,

satellite data acquisition mode

(spotlight / staring spotlight)

Satellite - our primary data source,

innovation, high tech

Spotlite is an infrastructure monitoring system based on satellite imagery, providing analytics on a wide range of risks for structural health assessment. This tailored platform is designed to meet the specific needs of multiple industries, from transportation to mining or energy.

multi-hazard infrastructure monitoring from space 🪐

Thanks for watching!

Don’t forget to hit "L" to show your love ❤️

Theia