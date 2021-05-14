Nvidia RTX Series - Apple Rebranding

Hey dear Dribbble Community 👋

It's us, Alphadesign, the digital agency from germany today rebranding Nvidia in the Apple style!

Yes, Apple, we are sorry that we are doing this. Nvidia has managed to be more expensive than anyone else, not even Apple can keep up.

🔥 We'll be actively updating you with new designs every day now so follow and like us for all we're worth.

Contact for work inquiries: hello@alphadesign.cc

Have a nice day!

~ Greetings from Alphadesign