NM / NW negative space logo design monogram: New Man / New Woman

NM / NW negative space logo design monogram: New Man / New Woman a l e x t a s s l o g o d s g n b c f h i j k m p q r u v w y z new man woman saas streetwear nm nw mn wn style clothing apparel fashion icon logomark logo design logo negative space letter mark monogram w m n
Exploring a negative space logo design / monogram series for NM / New Man // NW / New Woman.

What do you think about them, do you find them clear enough?

Rebound of
N in Negative Space, logo explorations
By Alex Tass, logo designer
I am Alex, freelance logo & identity designer.
