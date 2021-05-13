Sporties app icons

Trending designs to inspire you
Some of the stuff I've done for @sportiesapp branding representing all the different sports that we wanted to do in the app.
Built with https://twitter.com/OndrejKorol!
Full thread: https://twitter.com/OndrejKorol/status/1300685722286993411
Illustrations by www.instagram.com/karla_gondek
https://dribbble.com/karla-gondekova
