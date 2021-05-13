Michael Dolejš

Sporties app icons

Michael Dolejš
Michael Dolejš
Hire Me
  • Save
Sporties app icons development iphone animation custom colours shape animation sports shape icons app design sideproject beta sporties app
Sporties app icons development iphone animation custom colours shape animation sports shape icons app design sideproject beta sporties app
Download color palette
  1. Sporties-icons-animation.gif
  2. 5.png

Some of the stuff I've done for @sportiesapp branding representing all the different sports that we wanted to do in the app.

Built with https://twitter.com/OndrejKorol!

Full thread: https://twitter.com/OndrejKorol/status/1300685722286993411

Illustrations by www.instagram.com/karla_gondek
https://dribbble.com/karla-gondekova

–––

Behance
Instagram
Twitter

48f3c8512908fdaee4a0d92418060b11
Rebound of
Sporties – branding and interface
By Michael Dolejš
Michael Dolejš
Michael Dolejš
Digital Graphic Designer (Mobile, Web & Identity)
Hire Me

More by Michael Dolejš

View profile
    • Like