Hello guys give you feedback about the results of my work, the UI Design "Mobile App Ecommerce"

Karya ini saya buat untuk mengisi waktu senggang, sekaligus mengeksplorasi hasil belajar saya tentang UI Design.

Sumber icon : Plugin Figma (Iconify)

Prototype : https://www.figma.com/proto/u1U3CGOtPRx2UjefiKRmnw/Tutor?page-id=67%3A2&node-id=102%3A2&viewport=717%2C378%2C0.8112162947654724&scaling=scale-down

Sumber Gambar : Freepik (freepik.com)