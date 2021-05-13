When gold is in charge 😲 Fluid art 3D flower ~Acrylic pouring f

Second attempt on 3D flower wasn't as good as the first one, because I used extreme sheen gold and it toltally take over the other colours. And because my canvas was bigger, I did bigger puddles and I think, that the smaller ones works much better. Even this is easy fluid aart technique, that you can try, even if you are a beginner in acrylic pouring, you have to pay attention to a lot of little details, to make a beautiful 3D flower.

Colours:

- Amsterdam azo yellow deep

- DecoArt extreme sheen gold

- Amsterdam vandyke brown

- Amsterdam naples yellow

- Vellejo quinacridone burnt orange

My mixing paints tutorial:

https://youtu.be/ltyiLgQ_Tso

Easy 3D flower tutorial:

https://youtu.be/HeQiRRcPAYc

