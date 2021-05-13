When gold is in charge 😲 Fluid art 3D flower ~Acrylic pouring f

Trending designs to inspire you
Second attempt on 3D flower wasn't as good as the first one, because I used extreme sheen gold and it toltally take over the other colours. And because my canvas was bigger, I did bigger puddles and I think, that the smaller ones works much better. Even this is easy fluid aart technique, that you can try, even if you are a beginner in acrylic pouring, you have to pay attention to a lot of little details, to make a beautiful 3D flower.
Colours:
- Amsterdam azo yellow deep
- DecoArt extreme sheen gold
- Amsterdam vandyke brown
- Amsterdam naples yellow
- Vellejo quinacridone burnt orange
My mixing paints tutorial:
https://youtu.be/ltyiLgQ_Tso
Easy 3D flower tutorial:
https://youtu.be/HeQiRRcPAYc
Link to SPLIT CUPS:
https://paintpourstore.com/
Use this Discount code at checkout to get 15% off all cups! The code is FIONA15
