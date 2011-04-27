Rich Scott

Ombros Consulting Ltd provide support for shipping companies especially regarding an international safety management system code called "ism code" which is well know as the "umbrella" of all international regulations. Ombro = umbrella in ancient Greek.

Posted on Apr 27, 2011
