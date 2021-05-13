Trevor Kinkade

Red Hook Fishing Logo

The Red Hook project is actually a bit of a logo refresh. Adam's team came to the table with a pretty cool existing icon that they enjoyed and that their clients recognized. Together, we made a few key adjustments for flexibility and embroidery:
- Simplified the icon and minimized detail.
- Included a healthy amount of white space.
- Developed a new wordmark that can be used with and apart from the icon.

