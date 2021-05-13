Red Hook Fishing Logo

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The Red Hook project is actually a bit of a logo refresh. Adam's team came to the table with a pretty cool existing icon that they enjoyed and that their clients recognized. Together, we made a few key adjustments for flexibility and embroidery:
- Simplified the icon and minimized detail.
- Included a healthy amount of white space.
- Developed a new wordmark that can be used with and apart from the icon.
#BrandsThatDream #RedHookFishing
#fish #hook #fishhook #fishing #fishinglife #flyfishing #flytying #boating #floridakeys #angler #anglerfish #logo #logodesign #logodesigner #redesign