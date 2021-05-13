Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Shammy Akhter

Landing Page - Ice cream

Shammy Akhter
Shammy Akhter
  • Save
Landing Page - Ice cream figma ice cream landing page design landing page
Download color palette

Friends
I love to share my new shot. It's a landing page for Ice cream. this one is my 2nd landing page.

If you like then don't forget to appreciate or for any suggestions just leave a comment. that's inspired me a lot.
Thanks for Watching.

View all tags
Posted on May 13, 2021
Shammy Akhter
Shammy Akhter

More by Shammy Akhter

View profile
    • Like