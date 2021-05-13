Aleksandar Levai

Logo design for cannabis store

Aleksandar Levai
Aleksandar Levai
  • Save
Logo design for cannabis store graphic design design brand identity brand design logo design logo grow weed minimalism minimalist modern cbd thc marijuana logo marijuana store canabis
Download color palette

Requirements for this logo were to use circular shapes and to keep the design minimal and modern.

The icon represents a marijuana leaf, using circles as the main detail.

Aleksandar Levai
Aleksandar Levai

More by Aleksandar Levai

View profile
    • Like