Vlad Radchenko
hitRefresh

Agency Mobile UI

Vlad Radchenko
hitRefresh
Vlad Radchenko for hitRefresh
Hire Us
  • Save
Agency Mobile UI clean case study layout product corporate interface studio creative whitespace minimal mobile agency portfolio business typography ios app minimalistic ux ui
Download color palette

Redesigned the layout of our landing page on mobile to reduce scroll for the user. This was accomplished by creating rows for content rather than having the blocks the full width of the screen as they were previously.

Our website: www.hitrefresh.co
Follow us: Instagram | Facebook | Linkedin | Webflow

Landing desktop 4x
Rebound of
Agency Landing Page
By Vlad Radchenko
hitRefresh
hitRefresh
We provide brand identity and web design
Hire Us

More by hitRefresh

View profile
    • Like