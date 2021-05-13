Pretty Lethal Designs

Maven & Rose brand pattern

pattern cannabis branding
Every good brand needs a custom pattern - a unique brand style that can be applied to marketing or print pieces for an added brand touch.
This colorful rose petal pattern was created for the women-owned cannabis firm, Maven & Rose

Posted on May 13, 2021
