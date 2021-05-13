React/CSS Flickering Text Effect

This effect was made possible by a combination of React and CSS. The goal here was to figure out how to animate individual characters in an HTML element, rather than just the element as a whole. Using React, I built a component which took the targeted text as a prop, and rendered the text as a collection of span elements for each character, allowing one to apply whatever animation they wished to each character. The animation effect can be customized based on the index of each span element. In this case, the delay timer was modified for an opacity animation, giving the resulting effect.