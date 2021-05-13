Black Laptop Mockups

🤍 Download Mockup 🤍

Stylish 3D MacBook mockups pack in the trendy art style for creating a dark website presentation. They impress the viewers with the power of dark design, tactile sensation, and minimal style.

Dark Design

Dark mode mockups are not only ultra modern, but they also give a unique impression of high quality. They look deep, emotional and strong. They emphasize the lighting effects and bright colors of your web design. With dark backgrounds, graceful websites look more creative; grungy, hand-drawn or vintage-style become more elegant.

Tactile Sensation

Realistic 3D textures imitating natural materials make your viewers not only see and hear your brand but also feel its touch. We took sophisticated luxe materials - silk, fur, metal, stone, concrete - and decorated them with futuristic art objects to give the mockups a fresh premium tone.

Minimal Style

Our minimalist compositions give your content an aesthetic and smart look. Clean lines, simple shapes and light, much free space, - all of them work for highlighting your content and bringing comfort for the eyes.