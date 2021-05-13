Pretty Lethal Designs

Maven & Rose Brand Family

logo cannabis design cannabis branding branding
A simple, yet elegant, brand family for Maven & Rose - a women owned cannabis consulting firm. The custom ampersand was designed to emulate a rose.
The family features a hero(in) logo, vertical stacked logo and two monogram marks

Posted on May 13, 2021
