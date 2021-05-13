Brainbase Marketing Site Now Live

Trending designs to inspire you
We just launched the new marketing site for our friends over at Brainbase.
Brainbase is a technology platform that handles the entire process for intellectual property needs.
See the site live here
Our Roles:
- Art Direction
- Information Architecture
- Brand Direction
- Web Design
- Web Development