Reform Collective

Brainbase Marketing Site Now Live

Reform Collective
Reform Collective
Hire Us
  • Save
Brainbase Marketing Site Now Live brand identity ux ui website marketing site
Download color palette

We just launched the new marketing site for our friends over at Brainbase.

Brainbase is a technology platform that handles the entire process for intellectual property needs.

See the site live here

Our Roles:
- Art Direction
- Information Architecture
- Brand Direction
- Web Design
- Web Development

View all tags
Posted on May 13, 2021
Reform Collective
Reform Collective
Digital design agency focusing on web & mobile experiences
Hire Us

More by Reform Collective

View profile
    • Like