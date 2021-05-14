Ben Stafford

"The Ecstasy of Gold" - Collage

"The Ecstasy of Gold" - Collage design digital design paint digital painting scribble hole punch digital collage layers editorial texture digital illustration illustration collage collage art collage maker editorial illustration ben stafford collage digital
These source images were begging to be used so I gave in and used them both in one collage. I love the energy and movement this piece has and hope you do too.

Thanks for following me along my journey, friends!

