DTIYS

DTIYS sneakers girl plants pencil color palette procreate illustration challenge dtiys drawthisinyourstyle
DTIYS challenge! It's been a while since I did one of these, so when I saw Julia Hanke's DTIYS for EGGO WEAR I had to participate 🥳

I wanted to challenge myself to recreate her awesome illustration, using her elements and color palette. Slide to see her original version!

Freelance illustrator and sometimes animator.
