Hello! Coming again with curve logo xD I find curves attractive 😌, what shape do you feel attached with? Also what do you feel about this logo? Is this looking like two is (small j) playing together 🤔 I am not sure, I was playing with J letter and got this in the end.
Drop your ideas in the comment section 🙌😁