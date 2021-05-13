Dolphin Effekt

Divar UI Redesign

divar dark mode neumorphism redesign user experience ux app design user interface design
I redesigned "Divar" app and used dark mode with neumorphism inspiration, plus adding a "Results bar" under the chips. Hope you guys liked it. Let me know your opinions on the comments.

