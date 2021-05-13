Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Marta Puskarz

DailyUi-013 Direct Messaging

Marta Puskarz
Marta Puskarz
  • Save
DailyUi-013 Direct Messaging directmessagingui directmessaging dailyui013 design ui dailyuichallenge dailyui
Download color palette

Messaging screen for a collaborative team software inspired by dark theme Microsoft Teams

Images:
Photo by nappy from Pexels
Photo by Christina Morillo from Pexels
Photo by Stefan Stefancik from Pexels
Photo by Min An from Pexels
Photo by Luis Quintero from Pexels

Tools: Figma + Photoshop + Illustrator

Marta Puskarz
Marta Puskarz

More by Marta Puskarz

View profile
    • Like