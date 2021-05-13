DailyUi-013 Direct Messaging

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Messaging screen for a collaborative team software inspired by dark theme Microsoft Teams
Images:
Photo by nappy from Pexels
Photo by Christina Morillo from Pexels
Photo by Stefan Stefancik from Pexels
Photo by Min An from Pexels
Photo by Luis Quintero from Pexels
Tools: Figma + Photoshop + Illustrator