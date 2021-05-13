Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Mikey M.
Nextiva

Nextcon 2019 Animated Table

Mikey M.
Nextiva
Mikey M. for Nextiva
planets moon event pink purple clouds corporate space typography branding design illustration
We wanted a cool statement piece for the showroom floor for partners to chat with our reps. So we custom fabricated a steel table that could house a 4k TV facing upwards and played a series of looping animations on it.

Nextiva
Nextiva
Designing the next generation of communication.

