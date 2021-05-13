NATELA GRIGALASHVILI PHOTOGRAPHER

Trending designs to inspire you
Photographer from Georgia, Land with far unique culture and aesthetics, The land were I was born.
Natela Grigalashvili is a freelance documentary photographer based in Tbilisi, Georgia. In the past Grigalashvili has worked as a photo reporter as well as a film operator. In the beginning of her carrier she used to shoot with black-and-white film but for more than a decade Grigalashvili has been taking color photographs with a digital camera. Artist mainly works on long-term documentary projects in the rural areas of Georgia focusing on the lives and issues of people living in villages and provincial cities. While working on a photo series Grigalashvili focuses on the story which is told by the image.