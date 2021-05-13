Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Jösh Ajiboye

Food App - Order delicacies, Food Connoisseurs, etc.

Jösh Ajiboye
Jösh Ajiboye
  • Save
Food App - Order delicacies, Food Connoisseurs, etc. food and beverage uidesign delivery app ui lunch mobile app designer food design food advert eating africa chef app food and drinks health app food and drink food delivery app food delivery application delivery app mobile app food app
Download color palette

Hello Dribbbles!
I want to share my exploration of a food mobile app. It explores concepts like Food Ordering and Food Connoisseurs. Hope you like it!

Open for hire
I am available for new projects: Open for hire
joshajiboye10@gmail.com

Jösh Ajiboye
Jösh Ajiboye

More by Jösh Ajiboye

View profile
    • Like