Phuc Nguyen

PROJECT 2021 - League Of Legends

league of legends skins skins leagueoflegends lol dark mode dark ui mobile ui mobile app uidesign ui uiux
Riot Games has welcomed back League of Legends fans to the new PROJECT skin, so I decided to make a concept for skin-spotlight with some screens.

Press "L" and enjoy the shot.

