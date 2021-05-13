PROJECT 2021 - League Of Legends

Trending designs to inspire you
Hey there!
Riot Games has welcomed back League of Legends fans to the new PROJECT skin, so I decided to make a concept for skin-spotlight with some screens.
Press "L" and enjoy the shot.