Poser 01

Poser 01 vector design typography typeface type design type art type
Poser Stickers: These where created to show off the alternate characters that come in my Poser font. Shown here are alternate characters for N & S in Inner Oasis, O, R, E, & T in Borrow, Cheat & Steal, and L & O in Little Tokyo along with a ligature of TT

Posted on May 13, 2021
