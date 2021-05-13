Hridoy Talukdar

UNFAZED LOGO

logos icon set creative logo simple logo logo creator logotype illustrator logo creation design brandidentity minimalist logo design modern logo minimal vector logo graphic design icon branding letter logo
UNFAZED is a non-profit organization. Their target is to make a civilized society. They support poor people by bearing their education expenses. They were needed a monogram logo.
I have created this with the letter U and F. How is it?
For work inquiries please contact me on
hridoytalukdarbe@gmail.com
Whatsapp- +8801743003378
