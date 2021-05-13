Trending designs to inspire you
UNFAZED LOGO
UNFAZED is a non-profit organization. Their target is to make a civilized society. They support poor people by bearing their education expenses. They were needed a monogram logo.
I have created this with the letter U and F. How is it?
Don't forget to leave your valuable feedback.
For work inquiries please contact me on
hridoytalukdarbe@gmail.com
Whatsapp- +8801743003378
Visit my behance profile