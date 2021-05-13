DAILY UI 001 - Sign Up Page

Trending designs to inspire you
I already tried to start the Daily UI challenge, but it was not the good moment to do it. I've decided to do it again. For this one, I did a modal to sign in on a website.
Hope you like it and I would be grateful if you would leave me a little feedback ! ❤️