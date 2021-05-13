Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Hadas Kovo

Movies Desktop App

Hadas Kovo
Hadas Kovo
  • Save
Movies Desktop App discovery movies app design ux design ux ui design ui design
Download color palette

A movie desktop app that helps people find movies fast and easily through a new discovery experience - accurate the content and reduce the time of decision making.

Wanna see more? 👇🏻
www.hadaskovo.com

View all tags
Posted on May 13, 2021
Hadas Kovo
Hadas Kovo

More by Hadas Kovo

View profile
    • Like