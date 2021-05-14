Ivan Mesaros

Death Chair

Death Chair dndarmory dnd fantasy dungeons and dragons medieval gothic throne skulls skull bones corpse death chair clean character hand drawn illustrator vector drawing illustration
Something from a sketchbook to warm up and loosen up for client work. Wondering who is sitting on this throne?

