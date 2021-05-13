Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Space Themed slot machine symbols - Development

Some of the slot symbols are directly related to the Space theme. Here are two asteroids, they differ from each other in color - red and purple.

Both celestial bodies leave behind a trail of flame. In addition, a small fragment has broken off from the red asteroid and flies nearby. In addition, the symbols depict a rocket and a fragment of a spacesuit.

You can look at the protective helmet of an astronaut and imagine how a space explorer makes his dangerous journey, leaving the spacecraft.

You can find this project at our website https://artforgame.com/galaxy-discovery/

#slotsymbols #slotcharacters #characterdesign #space #spacethemed #spaceslot #galaxy #galaxythemed #galaxyslot #universe #characterart #gamedeveloper #graphicdeveloper #casinoslot #slotgame #casinos #casinogames #slotonline #slotmachine #slotmachines

