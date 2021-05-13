Typography Logo Designs #sayedusman

Trending designs to inspire you
Hey There,
This is Usman again, with another shot to impress you guys.
This Typo Logo is a design completely hand-drawn and traced carefully in Adobe Illustrator.
To provide it with more enhancements, have topped it with a t-shirt design and with a gradient background.
It's all a work of skill and hard work.
Make sure you like this shot and share it with your friends or whoever and get a small feedback.
