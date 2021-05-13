Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Kunal D Palekar

Aarogya Setu App Redesigned

Kunal D Palekar
Kunal D Palekar
  • Save
Aarogya Setu App Redesigned uiux design uxdesign uidesign uiuxdesign ui ux gif uiux adobe xd aarogya setu redesign aarogya setu redesigned aarogya setu ux aarogya setu app design aarogya setu ui aarogya setu design aarogya setu
Download color palette

Hi there,
I have redesigned the Aarogya Setu app. Visit this link to see more screens https://www.behance.net/gallery/119440617/Aarogya-Setu-App-Redesigned?
If you like it then please consider following on Instagram @UIUX.JARVIS

Kunal D Palekar
Kunal D Palekar

More by Kunal D Palekar

View profile
    • Like