Shamraji logo and branding

About project:

logo and brand identity for Shamraji paints factory.

industry:

Paints and Chemicals factory.

Company story:

Shamraji Paints Factory was established in the year 2000.

It is one of the advanced factories in the field of the paints industry in Syria, and has relied in its policy from the beginning on the production of distinguished quality.

The factory began to produce the items that other local factories were not producing, challenging the imported items.

adnan.akhras@hotmail.com