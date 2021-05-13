Sketching my first case study

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
My 1st time working on sketching was a big struggle... I was silly enough to spend 15 mins figuring what pixel/resolution/size I should work on... come on, it's just the first sketching!