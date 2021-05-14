Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Guten Tag

Guten Tag game design game art gaming retro history video games wolfenstein video game videogame game isometric design low poly 3d art diorama isometric illustration isometric blender blender3d 3d illustration
Does this scene here even need introductions? Is there a video game enthusiast on the face of the planet who hasn't ran through these halls and doors, spraying down the baddies? Wolfenstein 3D. It's not as good as Doom but it IS the grandfather.

Anyway, drop a like or follow if ya dig it and have an awesome Friday, folks!
All heart,
Reijo

Hey! I'm a product designer and illustrator!
    • Like