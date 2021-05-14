Trending designs to inspire you
Does this scene here even need introductions? Is there a video game enthusiast on the face of the planet who hasn't ran through these halls and doors, spraying down the baddies? Wolfenstein 3D. It's not as good as Doom but it IS the grandfather.
Anyway, drop a like or follow if ya dig it and have an awesome Friday, folks!
All heart,
Reijo