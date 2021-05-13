Qudsia Tahir

Summer 2021 Collection Fashion Illustration

Qudsia Tahir
Qudsia Tahir
  • Save
Summer 2021 Collection Fashion Illustration artwork art inspiration styles outfits fashion illustrator digital illustration digital art fashion illustration fashion design fashion illustration
Download color palette

"Summer 2021 Collection Fashion Illustration" illustration brings two new addition to your summer wardrobe. The first design is a purple shirt with brown floral swatch bishop sleeves together with multi-swatch crepe trousers. The second illustration is a front side blue skirt with yellow beaded pattern back side skirt and double long bell style sleeves.

Qudsia Tahir
Qudsia Tahir

More by Qudsia Tahir

View profile
    • Like