"Summer 2021 Collection Fashion Illustration" illustration brings two new addition to your summer wardrobe. The first design is a purple shirt with brown floral swatch bishop sleeves together with multi-swatch crepe trousers. The second illustration is a front side blue skirt with yellow beaded pattern back side skirt and double long bell style sleeves.