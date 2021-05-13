Qudsia Tahir

Black gown illustrations for summer 2021 collection

Black gown illustrations for summer 2021 collection artwork art styles design branding digital illustration digital artist fashion illustrator digital art fashion fashion design illustration
Create your luxury section of clothing with this new fashion illustration "Black Gowns Illustration for Summer 2021 Collection". The illustration comes with two new designs for your summer collection. The first design being a black frilly shoulder strap and black net lace gown. The second design is a multi-color black gown with long bell sleeves and light white embriodery on the top and skirt of gown.

