Black gown illustrations for summer 2021 collection

Create your luxury section of clothing with this new fashion illustration "Black Gowns Illustration for Summer 2021 Collection". The illustration comes with two new designs for your summer collection. The first design being a black frilly shoulder strap and black net lace gown. The second design is a multi-color black gown with long bell sleeves and light white embriodery on the top and skirt of gown.