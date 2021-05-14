Blender Cloth and Wind Simulation

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
I was watching a couple of tutorials online last night and found that you could vertex pin cloth simulations in Blender, which is much easier than I thought it was going to be, so I took some client work I'm doing currently, knocked up a quick design, then UV mapped it onto a grid item. Hooked it up to a simulation with a bit of turbulence to make it fly.