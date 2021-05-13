Marcos Martinez Leiva

Ok I may have started Daily UI Challenges again ♡
This time making them weeklies (I have less free time now, which is great!)

In this case, a Sign Up concept, using wonderful illustrations by Pablo Stanley.

Feel free to like/comment/share or just smile at it :)

Posted on May 13, 2021
