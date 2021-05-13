Lê Braga

My Daily UI Challenge 001

Lê Braga
Lê Braga
  • Save
My Daily UI Challenge 001
Download color palette

So, I joined the #DailyUI challenge and this is what I got for my #001 day. :)
Made in Figma, used some inspirations I found on dribble. Thank you for looking at my work!

Posted on May 13, 2021
Lê Braga
Lê Braga

More by Lê Braga

View profile
    • Like