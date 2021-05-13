Nastasya Varshavskaya

Mermaid cute Illustration for #mermay

Mermaid cute Illustration for #mermay girl illustration art friends sea girl cute artchallenge mermay mermaid poster branding postcard character children illustration childrens book children book illustration illustrator illustration artwork artist
Cute illustration mermaid for Artchallenge #mermay

If you need my services just write me
📎children illustration, stickers, postcards, books, patterns
💌 Order - direct or anastasiavarshavskaya1995@gmail.com
My Instagram account:
https://instagram.com/varshavskaya_art?igshid=1njy1xa0fodp1

