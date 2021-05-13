Xandrieth Xs

NexType - Free sans serif display typeface

NexType is a sans serif display typeface that’s perfect for your logo, branding, headings and many more….

Its clean geometric design is crafted to look techy and futuristic. This makes it a great choice for your projects in related fields….

