Bonus Round for the slot game "Life of Minions"

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
In the bonus game, participants can try their luck and earn extra points.
⠀
All you need to do is choose one of eight balloons and burst it. If the choice is correct, the player will receive points.
All balls are different colors. To emphasize the intensity of emotions, lightning bolts are depicted on the balls.
You can find our other projects at our website https://slotopaint.com/projects
⠀
#minions #minionsslot #minionsthemed #minionsgame #Bonus #Bonusround #Bonusgame #slot #slotmachine #gambling #slotsymbols #slotcharacters #characterdesign #characterart #gamedeveloper #graphicdeveloper #casinoslot #slotgame #casinos #casinogames #slotonline #slotmachine #slotmachines